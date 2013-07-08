FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azimut hits full year target in June with net inflows at 136 mln euros
July 8, 2013 / 1:03 PM / in 4 years

Azimut hits full year target in June with net inflows at 136 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 8 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Azimut said on Monday it had net inflows of 136 million euros ($174.55 million) in June, bringing total inflows in the first six months of 2013 meet the goal set for the entire year.

Total inflows in the first half of this year reached 1.5 billion euros, rising more than 70 percent compared with the same period of 2012, the company said in a statement.

“In only six months we have hit the target set for the full year,” said Pietro Giuliani, chairman and CEO of the independent asset manager.

$1 = 0.7792 euros Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Jennifer Clark

