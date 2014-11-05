FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Azimut Oct net inflows boosted by Mexico, Turkey JVs
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

Azimut Oct net inflows boosted by Mexico, Turkey JVs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Azimut posted net inflows of 734 million euros in October thanks to the consolidation of Mexico’s Mas Fondos and Turkey’s Notos joint-ventures.

Net of the impact of these two joint-ventures net inflows in October stood at around 300 million euros ($375 million) .

Azimut said in a statement on Wednesday cumulated net inflows this year totalled 5.2 billion euros while total assets under management amounted to 26 billion euros. (1 US dollar = 0.8006 euro) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.