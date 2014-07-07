Italy's Azimut has net inflows of 1.3 billion euros in June

MILAN, July 7 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Azimut said it had net inflows of 1.3 billion euros ($1.77 billion) in June, allowing it to hit business targets for total assets under management six months ahead of schedule.

Total assets under management and administration stood at 27.6 billion euros, meeting targets set out in its 2009-2014 business plan six months in advance, it said on Monday.

Net inflows for the first half of 2014 reached 3.5 billion euros, it said.