Azimut posts 9-month net profit down 9 pct
November 7, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

Azimut posts 9-month net profit down 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Azimut said on Thursday its nine-month net profit dropped 9 percent year-on year to 121 million euros ($164 million) in an unstable market.

Azimut’s chief executive Pietro Giuliani said the group was confident for the rest of the year despite a “market context which is still quite volatile”.

Total nine-month revenues rose to 327.9 million euros from 322.0 million euros, while in the third quarter net profit was 31.7 million euros, the company added in a statement. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)

