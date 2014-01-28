Italy's Azimut sees 2013 net profit of 145-160 mln euros

MILAN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Azimut said on Tuesday it expected 2013 net profit to be between 145 million and 160 million euros, at the high end of a range announced in November.

In a statement Azimut CEO Pietro Giuliani said the group posted net inflows in the first 15 days of this year of more than 280 million euros ($383 million).

Azimut’s net financial position in 2013 was well above 300 million euros, the company said.