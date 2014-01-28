FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Azimut sees 2013 net profit of 145-160 mln euros
#Financials
January 28, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's Azimut sees 2013 net profit of 145-160 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Azimut said on Tuesday it expected 2013 net profit to be between 145 million and 160 million euros, at the high end of a range announced in November.

In a statement Azimut CEO Pietro Giuliani said the group posted net inflows in the first 15 days of this year of more than 280 million euros ($383 million).

Azimut’s net financial position in 2013 was well above 300 million euros, the company said.

$1 = 0.7313 euros Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Isla Binnie

