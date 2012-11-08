Azimut sees 2012 net profit at 135-140 mln euros - slide

MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Azimut said it sees its full-year 2012 net profit at between 135-140 million euros, assuming no further fees are collected after a strong nine-month result.

“Assuming no further variable fees for the rest of the year, net profit for full-year 2012 could still be in the region of 135-140 million euros,” the company said in a slide presentation of its financial results.

It said it sees a potential increase of its 2013 dividend. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by Danilo Masoni)