Timone Fiduciaria launches sale of up to 5.26 pct of Azimut
May 19, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 2 years ago

Timone Fiduciaria launches sale of up to 5.26 pct of Azimut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 19 (Reuters) - Timone Fiduciaria, a company which controls 20 percent of Italy’s Azimut Holding, said on Tuesday it had launched the sale of up to 5.26 percent in the asset manager.

The move comes after changes to a pact among Azimut’s shareholders freed up shares for a possible sale.

Timone Finanziaria - which groups more than 1,200 Azimut asset managers, financial advisers and employees - is selling the shares through an accelerated book building, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak

