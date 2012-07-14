FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tarnow shareholders approve share swap plan with Pulawy
July 14, 2012 / 12:16 PM / 5 years ago

Tarnow shareholders approve share swap plan with Pulawy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TARNOW, Poland, July 14 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Poland’s state-controlled top chemicals maker Azoty Tarnow approved on Saturday a giant share issue to merge with state-owned rival Pulawy, setting up defences against takeover bids from private competitors.

The issue will allow Tarnow to raise its share capital by up to 75 percent in the next six months, watering down existing shareholders.

Tarnow lauched a cash bid for 32 percent Pulawy on Friday, adding that if the bid succeeded, it would offer its new shares to the shareholders of Pulawy as part of a plan to merge the two companies. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

