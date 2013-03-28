CEO of Israeli property group Azrieli seeks to step down

TEL AVIV, March 28 (Reuters) - Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group said its chief executive officer, Shlomo Sherf, informed the company he intends to resign.

“The company’s board will discuss the matter at its upcoming meeting, scheduled to be held next Tuesday,” Azrieli said in a brief statement on Thursday.

No reason was given for Sherf’s decision and no further details were disclosed. Sherf has held the post for two years.

Azrieli, which is controlled by Canadian businessman David Azrieli, has numerous investments in Israel including several shopping malls. The group also owns Granite HaCarmel, which operates in the energy, paint and water sectors.

Last week, Azrieli reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 369 million shekels ($101 million) compared with a loss of 129 million a year earlier.

($1 = 3.65 shekels)