Israeli property group Azrieli names CFO Bronstein as CEO
April 3, 2013 / 7:52 AM / in 4 years

Israeli property group Azrieli names CFO Bronstein as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, April 3 (Reuters) - The board of Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group approved the appointment of Yuval Bronstein as the company’s chief executive officer as of May 1, replacing Shlomo Sherf.

Bronstein, who has served as the company’s chief financial officer since 2007, was previously the deputy accountant general at Israel’s Finance Ministry.

Sherf, who was CEO of Azrieli for the past two years, informed the company last week that he planned to resign.

Azrieli is controlled by Canadian businessman David Azrieli and has numerous investments in Israel, including several shopping malls. The group also owns Granite HaCarmel, which operates in the energy, paint and water sectors.

Bronstein’s appointment “ensures managerial continuity and preserves the principle of stability”, Azrieli Chairman David Azrieli said on Wednesday.

Last month, Azrieli reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 369 million shekels ($101 million) compared with a loss of 129 million a year earlier.

Reporting by Tova Cohen

