Israel's Azrieli buys remaining shares in Granite Hacarmel
September 27, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

Israel's Azrieli buys remaining shares in Granite Hacarmel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Israeli property developer Azrieli Group is acquiring the remaining 39.4 percent stake in Granite Hacarmel it does not already own for 318 million shekels ($81 million), the company said on Thursday.  Azrieli is paying Granite shareholders 5.49 shekels per share, slightly above Monday’s close of 5.47 shekels. The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for the Yom Kippur holiday.

Granite Hacarmel, which operates in the energy, paint and water sectors, will be delisted from the exchange.

Azrieli, which has numerous investments in Israel including several shopping malls, raised its original offer for Granite shares by 25 percent after the share price jumped in the wake of the offer made on Aug. 15.

Granite owns the Sonol chain of petrol stations and Tambour, Israel’s leading paint brand.

$1 = 3.92 shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by David Cowell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
