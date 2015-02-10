FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli real estate developer Azrieli falls short of bond sale target
February 10, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

Israeli real estate developer Azrieli falls short of bond sale target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Real estate developer Azrieli Group said on Tuesday it raised 623 million shekels ($161 million) in a public bond offering, falling short of its 700 million shekel target.

Azrieli, which has investments in Israel including several shopping malls, said it completed the bond offering on Monday in a sale to the public after it said on Sunday it sold 615 million shekels in bonds to institutional investors.

The 5.5 year bonds sold on Monday would pay interest of 0.65 percent, the company said, noting that demand from Israel’s largest institutions reached 3.1 billion shekels.

The bond sales were Azrieli’s first financing rounds since an initial public offering on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange five years ago.

$1 = 3.86 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer; Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
