May 20, 2015 / 7:42 AM / 2 years ago

Israeli shopping mall operator Azrieli Q1 net profit falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, May 20 (Reuters) - Real estate developer Azrieli Group reported on Wednesday a drop in quarterly net profit due to the sale of paint company Tambour and a rise in tax provisions.

Azrieli, which has numerous investments in Israel including several shopping malls, made a first-quarter net profit of 188 million shekels ($48.5 million) compared with 209 million a year earlier.

Net operating income (NOI), which reflects the group’s core business, rose by 6.5 percent to 298 million shekels.

The group invested about 355 million shekels in the first quarter in investment property, improving existing properties, acquiring new properties and construction of properties under development.

The group is continuing its development momentum in Israel, with progress in the construction of significant projects and in senior housing, and is increasing its land portfolio for future development, Chief Executive Yuval Bronstein said.

The company’s 4.8 percent stake in Leumi, Israel’s second-biggest bank, increased in value by 72 million shekels after taxes due to a 10 percent rise in the share price.

$1 = 3.8796 shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen and Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer

