Real estate group Azrieli Q2 profit falls following Tambour sale

TEL AVIV, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group reported lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, citing a loss of income following the sale of its Tambour paints subsidiary.

The company, which built Israel’s first shopping malls and Tel Aviv’s Azrieli office and shopping complex, posted second-quarter net profit of 244 million shekels ($63 million), down from 258 million a year earlier.

Net operating income, which reflects the group’s core business, grew 9 percent to 306 million shekels, aided by growth in the Israeli market for office space and the purchase of an asset in Houston.

During the quarter, Azrieli invested 247 million shekels in investment property to bring its investment for the first half to 602 million shekels.

“In 2015 we have seen a rise in tenants’ revenues in the malls, as well as significant demand for our offices in the Azrieli Towers in Tel Aviv, in the Herzliya park and in the projects under construction,” Chief Executive Yuval Bronstein said.

Azrieli continues to implement streamlining measures, including the refinancing of existing loans and raising of new debt, resulting in lower financing costs, he said.

Separately, Azrieli said its board had authorised management to promote a possible public offering of a new bond series. The scope and terms of the offering have not yet been determined.