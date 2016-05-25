Real estate group Azrieli Q1 profit jumps

TEL AVIV, May 25 (Reuters) - Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group reported a sharp rise in quarterly net profit, boosted by the revaluation of investment properties and a decrease in the tax rate.

Azrieli, which built Tel Aviv’s Azrieli office and shopping complex, said on Wednesday it earned 672 million shekels ($174.5 million) in the first quarter, compared with 188 million a year earlier. Excluding the valuation profits and the tax rate decrease, net profit totalled 244 million shekels.

Net operating income (NOI), which reflects the group’s core business, rose 7 percent to 319 million shekels in the quarter, mainly due to a new mall in Israel, high occupancy rates and higher rents in Israeli office buildings.

In the United States NOI fell 23 percent due to a key tenant leaving a property in Houston. Some of the vacated space was leased to Citi Bank for significantly higher rent and this will contribute to NOI later in the year. ($1 = 3.8512 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)