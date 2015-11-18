Real estate group Azrieli Q3 profit falls on one-time writedown

TEL AVIV, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group reported lower quarterly profit on Wednesday due to a one-time writedown at its Granite HaCarmel subsidiary.

The company, which built Israel’s first shopping malls and Tel Aviv’s Azrieli office and shopping complex, posted third-quarter net profit of 101 million shekels ($26 million), down from 170 million a year earlier.

In light of discussions regarding the possible sale of Sonol, the chain of petrol stations held by its Granite unit, Azrieli reduced the value of its holding in Sonol by 80 million shekels. Excluding this writedown, net profit was 191 million shekels.

Net operating income, which reflects the group’s core business, grew 11 percent to 315 million shekels, aided by the opening of a new mall in Israel, higher rent for Israeli office space and the purchase of an asset in Houston.

“This quarter alone, the company’s total real estate investment property grew by around 722 million shekels thanks to the purchase and construction of new properties and the improvement of existing properties,” Chief Executive Yuval Bronstein said.

Azrieli continues to seek to dispose of non-real estate holdings, he added.