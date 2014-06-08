FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azrieli Group in talks to sell energy firm Sonol
June 8, 2014 / 9:37 AM / 3 years ago

Azrieli Group in talks to sell energy firm Sonol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, June 8 (Reuters) - Israeli property developer Azrieli Group said on Sunday it is in talks to sell energy company Sonol Israel to holding company S. Shlomo Holdings.

Sonol is fully owned by Azrieli subsidiary Granite Hacarmel. It distributes refined petroleum products and operates a nationwide chain of service stations.

Azrieli Group, which has numerous investments in Israel, including several shopping malls, gave no further details of the negotiations.

Financial daily Globes reported the deal could be worth 500 million shekels ($144.62 million).

$1 = 3.4574 Israeli Shekels Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch

