FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Azrieli agrees sell energy unit Sonol for $130 mln
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 11, 2014 / 8:27 AM / 3 years ago

Israel's Azrieli agrees sell energy unit Sonol for $130 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, June 11 (Reuters) - Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group said on Wednesday it agreed to sell energy unit Sonol Israel to holding company S. Shlomo Holdings for 450 million shekels ($130 million).

Sonol, which is fully owned by Azrieli subsidiary Granite HaCarmel, distributes refined petroleum products and operates a nationwide chain of service stations.

Azrieli has numerous investments in Israel, including several shopping malls. It said it would receive 400 million shekels at the closing of the deal and the remaining 50 million through a loan granted to Granite.

The deal is part of Azrieli’s strategy to stick to its core real estate business, which means selling all or part of Granite.

Azrieli has recently signed memorandums of understandings to sell a desalination plant for 430 million shekels and paint maker Tambour to Singapore-based holding company Kusto Group for 500 million shekels.

$1 = 3.4658 Israeli Shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.