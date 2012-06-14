FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azrieli to buy North Carolina property for $245 mln
#Credit Markets
June 14, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

Azrieli to buy North Carolina property for $245 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, June 14 (Reuters) - Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group agreed to buy an office building in the central business district of Charlotte, North Carolina, for $245 million.

The building has 91,539 square meters with 1,100 roofed parking spaces, the company said on Thursday.

The main tenant in the property, about 70 percent, is Wells Fargo Bank, with a lease agreement expiring in December 2021. The agreement includes a mechanism for a one-time increase of the rent of about 20 percent and includes an option for extension of the agreement for an additional 10 years.

The average annual net operating income for all the contracts is expected to be $18.5 million, representing a return of 7.5 percent.

Azrieli is negotiating with foreign financing entities for credit of $160 million. The remainder will be financed from independent sources. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
