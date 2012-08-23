FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli property group Azrieli profit slips
August 23, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Israeli property group Azrieli profit slips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 profit 191 mln shekels vs 383 mln

* Rise in fair value of income producing properties narrows

JERUSALEM, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Israeli property developer Azrieli Group reported a drop in quarterly profit, weighed down by smaller gains from income producing properties.

Azrieli, controlled by Canadian businessman David Azrieli, posted second-quarter profit of 191 million shekels ($50 million), compared with 383 million a year earlier.

It recorded an increase in the fair value of income producing properties of 99 million shekels, versus 339 million in the April-June period in 2011.

Including a 20 percent decline in shares of Leumi, one of Israel’s largest banks in which Azrieli holds a 4.8 percent stake, the group earned 89 million shekels in the second quarter.

Azrieli said on Thursday its bottom line was helped by a 13 percent rise in net operating income and a decrease in financing expenses.

NOI, which reflects the company’s core business, increased to 269 million shekels from 239 million, boosted by a rise in rent, the opening of new malls in Israel and the acquisition of properties in Texas.

Azrieli, which has numerous investments in Israel including several shopping malls, invested 560 million shekels in acquiring new properties and developing existing ones in the second quarter, it said.

Azrieli also owns 60.6 percent of Granite Hacarmel , which operates in the energy, paint and water sectors. Last week, it said it intends to buy the remaining shares in Granite.

It owns the Sonol chain of petrol stations and Tambour, Israel’s leading paint brand.

$1 = 4.00 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer

