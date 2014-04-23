FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Azul orders Airbus jets ahead of launch of overseas flights
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Azul orders Airbus jets ahead of launch of overseas flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAMPINAS, Brazil, April 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s third-biggest airline, Azul Linhas Aereas, announced plans on Wednesday for a fleet expansion that includes an order for five wide-body aircraft from European planemaker Airbus to start international service to the United States.

Azul said it had placed an order for five Airbus A350-900 jets with deliveries starting in early 2017, which at current list prices is worth about $1.48 billion. It also plans to lease six Airbus A330-200s by early 2015, which is when it will start flights to the United States.

The Airbus order, first reported late on Tuesday by Reuters, was another blow to U.S. rival Boeing Co delivered by Brazil, Latin America’s biggest market. Boeing also lost out on a coveted Brazilian fighter jet contract in December.

Reporting by Brad Haynes; Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris; Writing by Todd Benson; Editing by Peter Galloway

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.