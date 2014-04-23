FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil airline Azul to order Airbus wide-body jets -sources
April 23, 2014

Brazil airline Azul to order Airbus wide-body jets -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS/SAO PAULO, April 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s third-biggest airline, Azul Linhas Aereas, is set to announce a fleet expansion on Wednesday including an order for its first wide-body aircraft from European planemaker Airbus, according to two industry sources.

The order would vault Azul, which is controlled by JetBlue Airways Corp founder David Neeleman, into the international market with long-range jumbo jets that could tap more lucrative routes to the United States and Europe.

Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing Co battle intensely for such orders. Airbus and Boeing officials declined to comment on the matter. Azul announced a Wednesday press conference but offered no details of the announcement. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Brad Haynes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

