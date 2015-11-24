FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azul CEO says $450 mln Chinese investment buys time for IPO
#Market News
November 24, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

Azul CEO says $450 mln Chinese investment buys time for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - A $450 million capital injection from China’s HNA Group has given Brazilian airline Azul SA more time to prepare for an eventual initial public offering (IPO), Azul’s Chief Executive Antonoaldo Neves said in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

Neves said the timing of an IPO was not a principal driver of the deal, which will bolster Azul’s cash position without diluting the two-thirds of voting shares held by JetBlue Airways Corp founder David Neeleman. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Aluisio Alves)

