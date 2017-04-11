FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2017 / 2:00 PM / 4 months ago

Shares of Brazilian airline Azul jump 4 pct in market debut

SAO PAULO, April 11 (Reuters) - Preferred shares in Brazilian airline Azul SA opened at 21.85 reais in its market debut on Tuesday, 4 percent higher than the 21 reais price of its initial public offering, underscoring firming investor demand for the sector.

The dual offering in São Paulo and New York valued Azul at $2.4 billion. Signs of an economic recovery and an reports of a decree allowing full foreign ownership of Brazilian carriers bolstered interest in the stock. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

