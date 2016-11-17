Brazil airline Azul readies another IPO attempt, sources say

SAO PAULO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA, Brazil's No. 3 airline, is close to filing for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering after failed efforts to list shares in recent years, according to two people familiar with the plans.

A listing could take place in the first two months of 2017, according to one of the people, who asked for anonymity to speak freely about the plan. Brazilian weekly magazine Exame reported Azul's IPO plans late last month.

The sources, interviewed this week, did not specify the transaction's potential size nor say if banks had been hired for the deal. Press representatives for Azul declined to comment.

Fresh capital should help bolster the company's balance sheet as it receives widebody Airbus jets to add foreign routes from Brazil, a segment dominated by Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA and LATAM Airlines Group.

Azul has recently opened routes to Florida and Uruguay. It also began flying to Portugal after investing in Portuguese airline TAP.

The carrier, launched in 2008 by JetBlue Airways Corp founder David Neeleman, has made repeated efforts at an IPO since 2013. The company was compelled to abandon them because of adverse market conditions, other people familiar with the transaction told Reuters at the time.

After its canceled 2015 IPO effort, Azul sold a 5 percent stake for $100 million to U.S. airline United Continental Holdings Inc. China's HNA Group Co Ltd bought a 23.7 percent stake in the carrier for $450 million, the travel and logistics firm's first Latin American investment. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and W Simon)