FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Brazil securities watchdog suspends Azul IPO for up to 30 days
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 6, 2017 / 7:18 PM / 4 months ago

Brazil securities watchdog suspends Azul IPO for up to 30 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazil securities watchdog suspended the initial public offering of Azul SA, which was slated to price later on Thursday, saying the airline gave investors information that was not contained in the transaction's prospectus.

Azul declined to comment.

In a statement, the watchdog known as CVM said the suspension would take effect for up to 30 days.

The watchdog said in the statement that the suspension could be revoked if Azul and the underwriters of the deal fixed a series of irregularities including the disclosure of investor demand for the transaction and of information that was not present in official documents.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.