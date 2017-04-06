Brazil securities watchdog suspends Azul IPO for up to 30 days

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazil securities watchdog suspended the initial public offering of Azul SA, which was slated to price later on Thursday, saying the airline gave investors information that was not contained in the transaction's prospectus.

Azul declined to comment.

In a statement, the watchdog known as CVM said the suspension would take effect for up to 30 days.

The watchdog said in the statement that the suspension could be revoked if Azul and the underwriters of the deal fixed a series of irregularities including the disclosure of investor demand for the transaction and of information that was not present in official documents.