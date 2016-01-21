FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Azul opens Lisbon route, sends 17 aircraft to TAP -CEO
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 21, 2016 / 3:29 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Azul opens Lisbon route, sends 17 aircraft to TAP -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA will start flying to Lisbon because its Portuguese sister airline TAP is not allowed to add more flights to Sao Paulo, Azul’s Chief Executive Antonoaldo Neves said in a telephone interview on Thursday.

Neves also said Azul had agreed to send 17 aircraft to TAP: two Airbus A330 wide-bodies, nine Embraer E190 narrow-bodies and six ATR turboprops. Azul is also giving back three E190s at the end of a leasing contract, he added. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Priscila Jordao; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.