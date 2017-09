SAO PAULO, June 26 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc has agreed to pay $100 million for a 5 percent stake in Brazil’s Azul SA, said David Neeleman, founder of the Brazilian airline on Friday.

United and Azul also struck a codesharing agreement and the U.S. airline will name a representative to the board of its new Brazilian partner. (Reporting by Priscila Jordao)