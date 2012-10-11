FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Azure Capital launches $94 mln property fund
October 11, 2012

India's Azure Capital launches $94 mln property fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - India’s Azure Capital said on Thursday it will raise up to 5 billion rupees ($94.10 million) through a real estate private equity fund that will invest in commercial properties across the top seven cities in the country.

The amount would be raised completely from domestic investors and would be a rental yield fund, where investments will be made into commercial properties that are pre leased, it said in a statement. ($1 = 53.1350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
