B/E Aerospace to buy 2 aircraft component makers for $470 mln

June 2 (Reuters) - B/E Aerospace Inc, a maker of aircraft interior products, said it would buy aircraft lighting systems maker EMTEQ Inc and helicopter seat manufacturer F+E Fischer + Entwicklungen GmbH & Co KG for a total of about $470 million.

B/E Aerospace said it would take a one-time charge of about $10 million in the second quarter of 2014 related to the acquisitions of the privately owned companies.

The company said the deals would add to its earnings in 2015 and 2016. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)