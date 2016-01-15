Novo Banco CDS ruling sent for external review

(This story originally appeared on IFRe.com, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By David Wigan

LONDON, Jan 15 (IFR) - ISDA’s Credit Determinations Committee this week failed to reach a conclusion on a potential credit event relating to Portugal’s Novo Banco.

Instead it has referred the matter for a rare external review, where the fate of US$421m net notional outstanding in credit default swaps that reference the entity will be decided.

The DC was asked on December 30 whether the Bank of Portugal’s transfer of five Novo Banco senior bonds - with a face value of 2bn - into bad bank Banco Espirito Santo constituted a “governmental intervention” under new credit derivative definitions published in 2014.

Separately, the DC is also considering whether a “successor event” has taken place, in which case a portion of outstanding Novo Banco CDS would be transferred to BES. The DC has set a deadline of January 22 to hold a binding vote on that issue.

Following days of deliberations, the 15-member DC last week voted 11 to four against a credit event being declared. Dissenting votes calling for the event came from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Blue Mountain Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners.

The failure to reach a super-majority (12 votes) triggered the external review process for only the third time in the committee’s seven-year history.

According to some investors, the decision - or lack of one - raised questions about the effectiveness of ISDA’s latest definitions, which were explicitly designed to address the credit impact of financial sector bailouts such as the one that BES/Novo Banco has gone through.

“You buy bonds on Novo, you insure buying CDS, you make sure the bond you have is the reference obligation, and then you lose 85 points on the bond and the CDS doesn’t pay you anything,” said one investor.

“I fail to understand why they can’t see a government intervention trigger, and it raises concern that what was put in place by ISDA 18 months ago is not working.”

Under the external review procedure a minimum of three experts elected by DC members must decide on the same question that split the DC. On past experience, the process is unlikely to be quick - the last time a review was ordered (for Caesars Entertainment) it took five weeks.

Under ISDA rules the sway of the external review vote is calibrated to the proportion of DC members voting in one direction. In this case because more than 60% of DC members voted against a government intervention credit event, only a unanimous external panel vote in favour of a credit event would be enough to overturn the DC majority.

GO WITH THE FLOW

In the eyes of some credit derivatives investors there is little chance the panel will rule against the DC.

“To be honest the majority decision was in line with our expectations,” said Jochen Felsenheimer, managing director at fund manager XAIA Investment. “The actions that constitute intervention are explicitly defined and do not cover what happened in Portugal.”

Under section 4.8 of the 2014 ISDA definitions, a governmental intervention credit event must cause a reduction in interest or principal, lead to coupon or repayment postponement or subordinate the bonds in question.

Expropriation and mandatory cancellation are also covered. The majority on the DC clearly felt that the transfer of the bonds to BES from Novo Banco did not fall into any of those categories.

There is, however, a final sentence in the definitions specifying “any event which has an analogous effect” to the other clauses would also trigger a credit event - and those holding CDS had hoped that it would apply.

“That final sentence was the weapon of protection buyers, and for the CDS market it would probably be much easier if it was decided to be a credit event, but if you look at the paragraphs in the definitions there is still a mismatch with events,” Felsenheimer said.

”It may be that the Bank of Portugal will be successfully challenged in the courts, resulting in the bonds eventually being returned to Novo Banco, Felsenheimer added, and late last week the bonds were conspicuous by their absence from the secondary market.

DISAPPOINTMENT

Meanwhile, buyers of CDS protection must await the conclusion of the external review, and prepare themselves for a disappointing result.

“From a technical point of view the transfer of the bonds would appear to be a corrective measure mandated by powers under Portuguese law and the precursor to the Bank Resolution and Recovery Directive,” said Azad Ali, counsel at law firm Shearman & Sterling.

“The DC is taking a much more legalistic approach nowadays and investors need to take note.” (Reporting by David Wigan, Editing by Matthew Davies and Helen Bartholomew)