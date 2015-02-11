Two security guards shot dead at B2Gold Philippines mine

VANCOUVER, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Two security guards at B2Gold Corp’s Masbate gold mine in the Philippines have been shot dead, the small Canadian gold mining company said on Wednesday, eight months after a security guard was shot dead at the same mine.

The two guards, employees of mine security contractor Kublai Khan Security Services, were found fatally shot at their guard post, B2Gold said in a statement. Masbate is Vancouver-based B2Gold’s biggest gold mine.

B2Gold was not immediately available for comment. Its stock was down 4 percent at C$2.13 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The company’s statement said police are investigating the shooting, which took place early on Wednesday morning local time at the mine, which is located on the island of Masbate, about 350 km (220 miles) south of Manila.

In June last year a security guard from the same contractor was shot dead by a fellow security employee following an altercation.

The Masbate mine produced 186,195 ounces of gold in 2014. The company also owns two mines in Nicaragua. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Peter Galloway)