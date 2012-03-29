FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-B2Gold profit up on higher gold prices
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-B2Gold profit up on higher gold prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Canadian miner B2Gold Corp reported a 68 percent rise in fourth-quarter adjusted profit, helped by increased output and higher gold prices.

B2Gold, which has two mines in Nicaragua -- La Libertad and Limon, posted adjusted net income of $23.3 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with $13.9 million, or 4 cents a share, last year.

Gold revenue for the fourth quarter rose 42 percent to $66.9 million. Gold production rose 5 percent to 38,808 ounces.

Vancouver, British Columbia-based B2Gold shares, which have gained more than 40 percent in the last three months, were up marginally at C$4.02 in early trade on Thursday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

