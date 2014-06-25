FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Security guard shot dead at B2Gold Philippines gold mine
June 25, 2014 / 7:40 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Security guard shot dead at B2Gold Philippines gold mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details about the Masbate mine, B2Gold)

June 25 (Reuters) - B2Gold Corp, a small Canadian gold mining company, said on Wednesday a security guard at its Masbate gold mine in the Philippines had been shot dead by a fellow security employee following an altercation between the two.

The shooting took place on June 19, B2Gold said. The security guards work for Kublai Khan Security Services, a contractor at the gold mine, which is on the island of Masbate about 350 km (220 miles) south of Manila.

A suspect is in police custody and a full investigation is taking place, the company said in a statement.

The Vancouver-based company was not immediately available for comment.

The Masbate mine is B2Gold’s biggest mine and is expected to produce between 190,000 ounces and 200,000 ounces of gold this year. The company also owns two mines in Nicaragua. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

