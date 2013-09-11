FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BA to offer 'hand baggage only' fares from London airports
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 11, 2013 / 3:32 PM / in 4 years

BA to offer 'hand baggage only' fares from London airports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - British Airways said it would extend its cheaper ‘hand baggage only’ fares to flights leaving from London’s Heathrow and City airports, following their introduction on short-haul services from London Gatwick in February.

From Sept. 24, BA passengers travelling without checked baggage from Heathrow to Amsterdam, Barcelona, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Paris, Rome, Rotterdam and Stockholm will get a 10 pound ($15.72) discount on the cheapest tickets.

The same discounted tickets have also gone on sale for flights from London City Airport to Amsterdam, Stockholm, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The move comes on the back of pressure from low-cost rivals, who often quote lower fares, not including the cost of checked-in luggage, on their websites.

“If it proves as successful, we plan to roll it out across the whole short-haul network in the coming months,” said Robin Glover-Faure, British Airways’ head of short-haul business.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.