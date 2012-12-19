FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British Airways launches new route to Chengdu in China
December 19, 2012 / 8:43 AM / 5 years ago

British Airways launches new route to Chengdu in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - British Airways will open a new route to Chengdu in Western China from London’s Heathrow airport, the company said on Wednesday.

The airline, part of International Airlines Group, will run the thrice-weekly flight from September 2013.

BA, which already flies to Beijing and Shanghai, also began services to South Korean capital Seoul earlier in December.

Chengdu, the prosperous capital of Sichuan province, is one of China’s largest cities.

A long-running row over airport capacity expansion in Britain has centred on the need to improve links to major Chinese cities served by other European hubs such as Paris and Frankfurt.

