FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BA emergency landing down to engine shutdown -NTSB
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2013 / 12:10 PM / in 4 years

BA emergency landing down to engine shutdown -NTSB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - The British Airways plane that made an emergency landing at London’s Heathrow airport on Friday was forced to land after pilots shut down one engine, while the other caught fire, an American accident investigation team said.

The cowls, or coverings, on both the U.S. made IAE V2500 engines on the Airbus A319 fell on the runway as the plane took off for Oslo last Friday morning, said the U.S. National Transport Safety Board (NTSB).

The pilots reported that they had shut down one engine, there was a fuel leak, and that they were returning, the NTSB said on its website.

The NTSB added that the pilots subsequently reported that the second engine was on fire.

All 75 passengers and five crew members were unharmed after having been evacuated from the aircraft down emergency chutes on landing.

BA’s A319s are powered by two IAE V2500 engines made by the International Aero Engines consortium, part-owned by Pratt & Whitney parent UTC.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.