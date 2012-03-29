FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British Airways' owner IAG may invest in JAL's IPO
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 9:10 AM / in 6 years

British Airways' owner IAG may invest in JAL's IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG said on Thursday it would consider investing in Japan Airlines’ (JAL) planned initial public offering later this year.

“JAL has done a great job in restructuring its business. IAG would look closely at investing in JAL and wouldn’t rule it out at this stage,” IAG said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

JAL is planning to tap IAG, formed by the merger of British Airways and Iberia, as well as Australia’s Qantas and other members of the Oneworld alliance, as possible investors in its IPO, Reuters reported earlier on Thursday.

