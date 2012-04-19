FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-BA fined $94 mln in protracted price-fixing case
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2012 / 6:50 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-BA fined $94 mln in protracted price-fixing case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s Office of Fair Trading said on Thursday it had fined British Airways 58.5 million pounds ($93.8 million) for price fixing in relation to fuel surcharges, imposing a penalty that is less than half that agreed in August 2007.

The case against British Airways, which colluded with rival Virgin Atlantic in pricing surcharges on long-haul flights, has been a long and tortuous one for the consumer watchdog after it lost a 2010 criminal case against four BA executives.

In an original deal struck in August 2007, BA had initially agreed to pay a fine of 121.5 million pounds for anti-competitive practices that took place between 2004 and early 2006. The OFT said the reduced penalty announced on Thursday reflected recent case law in calculating fines and the level of cooperation shown by BA since 2007 in particular.

“This decision brings the OFT’s investigation to a conclusion,” the OFT said in a statement.

Virgin does not face a fine because it reported the case to the watchdog in the first place.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.