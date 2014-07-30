FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baader Bank reports H1 profit after tax of EUR 2.9 mln
July 30, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Baader Bank reports H1 profit after tax of EUR 2.9 mln

Reuters Staff

July 30 (Reuters) - Baader Bank AG : * Says H1 profit after tax of EUR 2.9 million (first half of 2013: loss of EUR

0.5 million) * Says H1 net trading income increased by 43.5%, or EUR 7.9 million, to EUR

26.2 million * Says H1 net interest income EUR 1.0 million versus EUR 2.0 million year ago * Says H1 fee and commission income rose by just under 10%, or EUR 2 million,

to EUR 22.7 million * Says H1 operating profit of EUR 3.7 million versus EUR 0.1 million in H1 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

