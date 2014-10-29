FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baader Bank AG says 9-month net profit of EUR 3.0 mln vs EUR 2.9 mln year ago
October 29, 2014 / 6:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Baader Bank AG says 9-month net profit of EUR 3.0 mln vs EUR 2.9 mln year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Baader Bank AG :

* Says 9-month operating profit of 4.2 million euros (first nine months of 2013: loss of 1.9 million euros)

* Says 9-month net profit after taxes stood at 3.0 million euros (first nine months of 2013: loss of 2.9 million euros)

* Says 9-month net trading income up by nearly 18 pct to 36.3 million euros

* 9-month net interest income of 1.6 million euros versus 3.4 million euros year ago

* Says 9-month net fee and commission income fell year on year to 37.7 million euros (previous year: 39.8 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

