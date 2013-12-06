FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prominent UK business journalist to join Babcock board
December 6, 2013 / 11:41 AM / 4 years ago

Prominent UK business journalist to join Babcock board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Former BBC business editor Jeff Randall is to join the board of Babcock, the engineering services group said on Friday.

Randall, who is currently a presenter on Sky News and editor-at-large of Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper, will join Babcock as a non-executive director from April, 2014.

He will also sit on the remuneration, nominations and audit and risk committees, Babcock said.

“I am very pleased that Jeff will be joining us on the Board,” Babcock Chairman Mike Turner said. “He will bring a fresh and distinctive perspective to our proceedings informed by his many years working in business journalism.”

Randall, who is also a visiting fellow at Oxford University’s Said Business School where he specialises in corporate reputation, will step down from his roles at Sky and the Telegraph before he joins the board.

