6th Circuit restores power-system warranty suit

A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived power-plant equipment manufacturer Babcock & Wilcox’s lawsuit against the company that supplied catalytic emission-control modules that failed prematurely at a coal-burning facility in Kansas.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling for the supplier, Cormetech Inc, on B&W’s breach of warranty claims as well as its demand for contractual indemnity of a $3.5 million settlement B&W paid to Kansas City Power & Light.

