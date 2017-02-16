FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
6th Circuit restores power-system warranty suit
February 16, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 6 months ago

6th Circuit restores power-system warranty suit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived power-plant equipment manufacturer Babcock & Wilcox’s lawsuit against the company that supplied catalytic emission-control modules that failed prematurely at a coal-burning facility in Kansas.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling for the supplier, Cormetech Inc, on B&W’s breach of warranty claims as well as its demand for contractual indemnity of a $3.5 million settlement B&W paid to Kansas City Power & Light.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kVRvb2

