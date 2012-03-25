FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Babcock wins contract to upgrade UK nuclear sub
March 25, 2012 / 11:01 PM / 6 years ago

Babcock wins contract to upgrade UK nuclear sub

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - British defence services group Babcock
International Group has been awarded a 350 million pound
contract to upgrade a Royal Navy nuclear deterrent submarine,
Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said on Monday.	
    The deal to refit and refuel HMS Vengeance, of Britain's
four nuclear-armed submarines, will sustain 1,000 jobs at
Babcock in Plymouth, south west England, as well as a further
1,000 jobs in the supply chain, Hammond said.	
    The upgrade is expected to take three and a half years, and
will include the installation of improved missile launch
equipment, upgraded computer systems and a new nuclear core to
power the 15,000 tonne vessel.	
    Work will start in the next few weeks on HMS Vengeance,
which is the last of Britain's four ballistic missile submarines
to undergo an overhaul.

