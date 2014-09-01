FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Babcock-Fluor Corp JV wins about 4.2 bln stg contract from NDA
#Market News
September 1, 2014 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Babcock-Fluor Corp JV wins about 4.2 bln stg contract from NDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Babcock International Group Plc :

* Contract signature

* JV been awarded contract to manage 12 UK nuclear sites and their respective decommissioning programmes

* Contract awarded to Cavendish Fluor Partnership by Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) takes effect immediately

* Allowing for changes to the bid scope, total contract value is expected to be around 4.2 billion stg for 13.5 years

* Over full term contract represents savings of more than 1.5 billion stg to UK tax payers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

