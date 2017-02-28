Feb 28 Babcock International remains on track to achieve its full-year targets, the British engineering support and outsourcing company said on Tuesday, noting that order intake remained strong.

The company, whose biggest client is the UK Ministry of Defence, said it had entered the fourth quarter with its order book and bid pipeline maintained at its half-year level of 30.8 billion pounds ($38.3 billion).

"The second half of the year has continued to see trading in line with our expectations... and the board continues to expect good opportunities for growth," Babcock said in statement.

($1 = 0.8050 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)