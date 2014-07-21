FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Babcock order book rises to 13.5 billion pounds
July 21, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Babcock order book rises to 13.5 billion pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - British engineering contractor Babcock said on Monday its order book for the coming year had risen to 13.5 billion pounds ($23.1 billion), helped by recent contract wins and its acquisition of helicopter transport firm Avincis.

The 123-year-old firm, which generates more than half of its revenue from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), said first-quarter trading was in line with its expectations and that its bid pipeline stood at 16 billion pounds.

$1 = 0.5850 British Pounds Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Mark Potter

