FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Babcock sees slowdown in defence revenue
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 30, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Babcock sees slowdown in defence revenue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - British engineering and support services firm Babcock said it was on track to continue the growth trend of previous years, despite revenue from its defence and security division coming in lower in the first half of the year.

The company said on Thursday it expected revenue from the division to improve over the second half of the year and saw low single-digit growth for the full 2015/16 financial year.

It also said its Mission Critical Services business, which accounted for less than 4 percent of total group revenue last year, had been impacted by renewed oil price weakness in recent months.

Oil and gas revenue from the division was expected to undergo a low double-digit decline in the first half of the year, Babcock said, which would be offset by growth of around 10 percent in its emergency services business.

Babcock, whose largest customer is Britain’s Ministry of Defence, said its order book had remained stable at 20 billion pounds ($31.2 billion). Its bid pipeline has also remained stable at 10.5 billion. ($1 = 0.6414 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.