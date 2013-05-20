FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Babson Capital raises $5 bln for riskier bank loan investments
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 20, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

Babson Capital raises $5 bln for riskier bank loan investments

Sarah Mortimer

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Fund firm Babson Capital has attracted $5 billion of new money to invest in high-yield bonds and loans in the past 12 months, as investors turn to higher-risk bank loans to offset weak returns on their traditional fixed-income investments.

Babson Capital, which has more than $180 billion in assets under management, now runs $40 billion in high-yield investments after the fundraising, the firm said on Monday.

UK pension funds have started to increase their investment allocations to loans in 2013, attracted by the high rate of return despite the greater risk of default.

Leveraged loans - given by banks to companies and individuals that already have high levels of debt - are currently generating returns of around 500 basis points over LIBOR, the daily published rate at which banks lend money to each other, pension consultants say.

This compares with returns of 1.9 percent on 10-year UK government bonds and 1.36 percent on 10-year German Bunds, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.