Dec 1 (Reuters) - Bac Majestic SA :

* Millimages public tender offer for Bac Majestic offer opens

* Offer price is 10.99 euros per consolidated share and 0.21 euro per not consolidated share

* Offer to be followed by a squeeze-out

* Offer is open from Dec. 1 to Jan. 7

* At opening of offer Millimages holds 78.40 pct of Bac Majestic Source text: bit.ly/1vGc74P Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)